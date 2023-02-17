Residents unhappy over Squatters in their Area in Sweet Home

SWEET HOME, Ore -- Residents in a neighborhood in Sweet Home are expressing their concern after they claim one home has become a center for crime, drug activity, and squatters.
This is happening in the area of 6th Avenue and Juniper street. Neighbors have complained about cars with missing parts being parked in the area, as well as boarded up and broken windows on the home.
One neighbor said the home is trashed with graffiti on the inside, and on the outside, there is trash and human waste.
Many of the neighbors said it hasn't always been like this. One neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous said they have been there for years and the area used to be quiet before squatters moved in. They also claim since the new neighbors moved in, many have had items stolen.
"I believe that they are going out every night, getting their loot, they bring it back. They divide it up in the morning because there's cars there. I've seen them putting stuff in different cars and then the cars leave, probably going to different pawn shops," said one neighbor.
What ultimately concerns neighbors is what they believe is happening on the inside of the home. Many believe the squatters are using drugs.
One family said they had to leave their house after it was damaged in a fire. Now, they're hesitant to move back in due to the squatters.
"I have a small child, so I'm scared to move back into our house that we are currently not in because of the activity that continues to go on at our neighbor's house," said the resident.
According to the neighbors, the house has been foreclosed for months now.
"I have been to City Council meetings twice to complain about the situation. I have been told it's a slow process, it takes time and you have to wait for it to work through the system. And I wrote a letter to the mayor, a couple of weeks ago. I haven't gotten any response from that." one neighbor said.
With each passing day residents are becoming more frustrated. Some wonder what the squatters have to do in order for police to intervene.
"I found one of them in my pickup truck and that's the day I got involved. I called the police and the police officer personally told me there isn't much our city can do against this type of crime. We know about the house, we know what's going on but there's no proof of anything," another neighbor said.
While the neighbors want the squatters to be evicted, they know Sweet Home is a small community and worry it would cause another problem in another neighborhood. They have contacted the bank in charge of the property and are working with an attorney, hoping it will one day be resolved.
The resident who contacted the attorney said, "We keep getting promised all these things. I was told this morning that the removal will occur on March 1st."
There is however a silver lining. Residents said the situation has created a real sense of community in the neighborhood.
One neighbor added, "We have to--we just have to keep playing along until we can get this mess cleaned up and we get our neighborhood back."