Residents voice concern over ongoing 'siren-like' noise coming from Eugene train yard

EUGENE, Ore.-- Some neighbors near the Union Pacific Eugene Yard are fed up as they said they've been putting up with a loud siren-like noise for weeks.
Nearby residents Barbra and Leslie live a few streets down from the tracks and said it has become a huge problem.
"It's prolonged, it's loud, and it's all night long, and it's all day long. We use a fan to kind of white noise a lot of it out, and this really overpowers the white noise," Leslie said.
Leslie said she's lived in the area for 30 years, and has never heard anything like it.
"We've had our kids come over, and they say it keeps them up at night, and so it's obnoxious," Leslie said.
They said the noise started a few weeks ago and hasn't stopped.
"We're used to train noises, but this sounds like an emergency siren, and it's very disturbing. I have severe headaches; I'm a migraine sufferer. So, to be woken up in the middle of the night, I just can't deal with it. I don't want to deal with it," Barbra said.
Officials with Union Pacific told KEZI the noise was caused by a malfunctioning fan on one of the locomotives. They said they're currently in the process of taking it out of the lineup, meaning the noise should stop soon.
Nearby resident Janean Fossum said she hopes the noise stops as it brings back bad memories.
"It wakes you up, and then you can't fall back asleep. As someone who's been in a tornado, it's a bit triggering, so it kind of sums up your PTSD and makes you want to run and duck," Fossum said.
Officials apologize for the disturbance that the noise caused to nearby residents.