Restaurant workers around Hayward Field prepare for packed crowds during Oregon22

EUGENE, Ore.—Many local restaurant and bar workers have had to jump over a few hurdles in order to get ready for the World Athletics Championships.
At the Wild Duck Cafe, general manager Zackahry Brownsell said the last couple of weeks has been hectic. And with Oregon22 right around the corner, he anticipates it's about to get even crazier.
"There are 50,000 people coming into town; we're trying to find extra staff to come in, which has been really hard just in general before games," Brownsell said.
Brownsell said thankfully, they just added six new team members ahead of the games and just cleared another hurdle, the supply chain crisis.
"There's been a lot of parts and things we need for equipment and general things that have been hell to try and find," Brownsell said. "Just ordering food for the restaurant right now because everybody is anticipating the games coming up; it's just been chaos trying to get the things for it."
He said it's a lot of the little things that have been the hardest to get their hands on.
"It's a lot of things that you wouldn't think about, like bamboo skewers and little things off the supply chain that people just haven't been making forever, like potato skins," Brownsell said.
Over at the Wild Goat Sports Bar and Grill, workers said they're already seeing crowds from all over the world come through. It's all hands on deck.
Servers Annie Andros and Jordyn Adams said their strategy is having a lot of backups of just about everything.
"It's been a lot of adding on days to our schedule and having more people working throughout the day," Andros said. "Back up Bloody Mary mix and fruits, and making sure that we have everything prepared and ready to go."
They said it's been a challenge to bring on more staff. But Andros said their team is working together, making up for the lack of hands.
"The family aspect of our environment makes it easy for turnover. We all work so well together that when we have a full bar of people, we can turn it over and help the next group come in seamlessly and effortlessly," Andros said.
Both the Wild Goat and Wild Duck employees said despite staffing and supply hurdles; they're ready.
"If you had asked me a month ago if we were ready, I would have been a whole lot more worried, but coming up on the precipice of it, I'm feeling pretty good about how it's all going for us," Brownsell said.