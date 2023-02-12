Restaurants and bars ready for big crows during the Big Game

EUGENE, Ore -- Come one, come all; that's the policy Eugene business is adopted on Sunday night ahead of the Super Bowl.
Big City Gamin’ in downtown Eugene served several people. Owner Brittney Whitmer said she couldn't be happier with the amount of people out and about on Sunday afternoon.
“All of our regulars are definitely going to be here and we're going to have a good crowd going… We actually have all of our couches reserved but we still have tons of tables and outdoor seating that's heated so it's going to be great,” Whitmer said.
She told KEZI 9 News even though cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are going down, she's still taking precautions; she had individual booths and tables spread out throughout the restaurant.
Whitmer said the bar was split down the middle when it comes to who's rooting for who.
Other owners also spoke about preparing for gameday. General Manager, Domingo Garcia, said he really takes pride in the Steelhead & Mckenzie Brewery being a place everyone can come to from tailgaters to families.
Garcia expected s a good turn out at the brewery for the game this year.
His brewery hosted well over 100 hundred seats and plenty of TVs to watch the game from.
Garcia also spoke about what he was doing differently this year.
“I think in previous years we booked the place out a little bit with reservations for groups kind of indoor tailgate and this year we're just opening it up to first come, first serve seating. come on in, all size parties are welcomed,” he said.
Garcia also likes to do something a little special for the super bowl; he lets his employees come in with their favorite team's jersey.
The Kansas City Chiefs took home the trophy, winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35.