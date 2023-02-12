Restaurants and bars ready for big crows during the Big Game

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM MONDAY TO 10 AM
PST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of less than 0.5
inches, except 1 to 3 inches above 500 feet.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington.

* WHEN...From 10 PM Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Accumulations will vary in space and time.
Most elevations below 500 feet will see a trace of snow and up
to 0.5 inches, however, a heavier snow shower could bring over
an inch. The greatest threat of snow accumulation should end by
7 AM.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit
for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com
and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON PST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM NOON MONDAY TO 10 AM PST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...West winds increase later tonight, with west 20 to 25 kt.
Winds increase further on later Monday, with west to northwest
20 to 30 kt with gusts 40 kt. Seas 12 to 15 ft Monday morning
will gradually build on Monday, near 19 to 22 ft by early Monday
evening. Winds and seas gradually easing later Monday night into
Tuesday.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from noon Monday to 10 AM PST Tuesday.
Small Craft Advisory, until noon PST Monday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Restaurants and bars ready for big crows during the Big Game

  • Updated
  • 0
Steelhead & McKenzie Brewery logo

EUGENE, Ore -- Come one, come all; that's the policy Eugene business is adopted on Sunday night ahead of the Super Bowl.

Big City Gamin’ in downtown Eugene served several people. Owner Brittney Whitmer said she couldn't be happier with the amount of people out and about on Sunday afternoon. 

“All of our regulars are definitely going to be here and we're going to have a good crowd going… We actually have all of our couches reserved but we still have tons of tables and outdoor seating that's heated so it's going to be great,” Whitmer said. 

Game controllers at Big City Gamin'

She told KEZI 9 News even though cases of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses are going down, she's still taking precautions; she had individual booths and tables spread out throughout the restaurant.

Whitmer said the bar was split down the middle when it comes to who's rooting for who. 

Other owners also spoke about preparing for gameday. General Manager, Domingo Garcia, said he really takes pride in the Steelhead & Mckenzie Brewery being a place everyone can come to from tailgaters to families. 

Garcia expected s a good turn out at the brewery for the game this year. 

His brewery hosted well over 100 hundred seats and plenty of TVs to watch the game from. 

Garcia also spoke about what he was doing differently this year.

“I think in previous years we booked the place out a little bit with reservations for groups kind of indoor tailgate and this year we're just opening it up to first come, first serve seating. come on in, all size parties are welcomed,” he said.

Garcia also likes to do something a little special for the super bowl; he lets his employees come in with their favorite team's jersey.

The Kansas City Chiefs took home the trophy, winning against the Philadelphia Eagles, 38-35. 

