Restoration underway at Washington Jefferson Park

EUGENE, Ore.- After months of being fenced off to the public, restoration efforts are underway at Washington Jefferson Park.
Officials with the City of Eugene secured contractors to replace soil, grass, irrigation and electrical systems to restore the park to what it once was.
March 16th was the last time the park was open to the public.
Kelly McIver, a spokesperson for the city's unhoused response, said restoration efforts will cost $810,000; American Rescue Plan funds are being used because the park was used to recover from the pandemic.
"With all the temporary camping that had been at this site had a lot of debris that got compacted down into the soil so our assessments that we did earlier in the spring showed that we need to remove that and make sure that when we put grass and turf down for when the park reopens that everything is going to be nice and safe and clean," McIver said. "having a temporary camp here at Washington Jefferson Park part of the recovery for that is incoming and restoring the park to its previous state and so we are able to use the federal dollars to do that."
Anderson's Erosion is responsible for repairing the irrigation system, including replacing broken parts, sprinkler head and compromised water lines.
After that is done, Weiland Electric of Eugene will begin replacing lighting fixtures and wiring, working in three sections.
"There is a large part here that goes between the union pacific railroad tracks up to fifth avenue and then another chunk between 5th and 6th avenues and then between 6th and 7th," McIver said.
McIver said after the city has completed work in those three sections, it will turn its attention to hard surfaces like the sidewalks; that includes a new walkway to connect West 4th Avenue between Washington and Jefferson streets.
As for when the city expects restorations to be finished, McIver said a lot of that depends on the weather.
"It will be sometime over the winter we just cannot say exactly when because we want to make sure the grass is really good and strong at that point," he said.