Restored steeple back in place at historic Cumberland Church

ALBANY, Ore. –An historic church has been made whole once more as work crews on Wednesday lifted and put the restored steeple back into place.
The 131-year-old Cumberland Church in Albany features distinctive Queen Anne Victorian architecture and was moved to its current location on Santiam Road in October 2021 to save it from demolition. Crews had to remove the steeple because its height kept it from passing utilities.
“Our steeple, which I hope that you get to see a picture of the before, because you'll certainly see the difference seeing the after,” said Emma Eaton, president of the Cumberland Community Event Center. “The exciting (part) is also that we're going to have the cupola, a very whimsical welcoming topper for the steeple on today as well.”
Church leaders say they aren’t done, as they’re still fundraising to make improvements to the building so they can use it for community events. They are looking forward to hosting everything from weddings to educational opportunities, and a lot of music.
"I wanna provide educational opportunities and also exposure to the arts,” said Joel Orton, vice president of the Cumberland Community Event Center. and everything from the painting to the music will be a big part of it. Wonderful acoustic in the building."
A ribbon-cutting event is set for May 20 to celebrate the steeple’s return. Orton says they hope to have the entire church restoration completed by Christmas Day in 2025.
To learn more about the project, visit the Cumberland Church’s website.