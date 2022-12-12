Retired marines walking coast-to-coast for charity arrive in Oregon

SWEET HOME, Ore. -- Three retired U.S. Marines are nearing the end of a journey across the breadth of the country to raise awareness and funds to bring back missing soldiers from abroad.
On June 6, Sergeant Major Coleman Kinzer and Sergeant Major Justin LeHew set off from Boston, Massachusetts to walk west along the entirety of U.S. Highway 20. On August 18, they were joined by Staff Sergeant Raymond Shinohara in Elgin, Illinois. Together, the three retired marines, who served together in the corps, are walking 3,000 miles to their destination in Newport, Oregon to raise money for charity and as a show of support for veterans missing or killed in action.
The three retired marines are walking to raise money for History Flight, a non-profit organization that works to identify the remains of U.S. military service members and bring them home for a proper burial.
On December 9, the retired marines passed through Sweet Home, where they were given a warm welcome despite the cold and rainy weather. According to the Albany Police Department, the marines then went through Lebanon over the weekend and arrived in Albany some time on December 12. The retired marines are expected to arrive at their destination in Newport on Saturday, December 17 at about 1 p.m., where a celebration is planned at the Vietnam Memorial at Don and Ann Davis Park.