Retirement of longtime Democrat opens up Oregon House race

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PDT FRIDAY... Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality Advisory, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT Friday. Most persistent area of smoke and less than ideal air quality will be to east and south of Eugene, primarly in the Middle Fork Willamette Valley and the Oakridge area. A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect. Wildfires burning in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through Friday. Improving air quality is expected Friday night into the weekend, as weather fronts will bring rain and breezy conditions. Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung condition. More information about air quality can be found at: www.lrapa.org