Retiring representative Peter DeFazio honored by LTD with transit station dedication

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. -- Peter DeFazio got a big honor as Lane Transit District dedicated the downtown Springfield transit station to honor the retiring congressman.
LTD says the Springfield station is just one example of the impact DeFazio had on Oregon and the community. Defazio led the negotiations to sell the property to get the station built back in 2003. LTD officials say the station helps bring more than 1 million passengers to work, school and other destinations in the community every year. Caitlin Vargas, the president of LTD’s Board of Directors, says dedicating the transit station to Representative DeFazio was a fitting way to recognize his career.
“He has made absolute instrumental changes for our public transit not just in our region, but more specifically Eugene and Springfield,” Vargas said. “LTD would not be here today with our bus rapid transit system, with how far we reach with our communities, and really he helped build this infrastructure.”
LTD officials say the station is just one example of the generational impact DeFazio has had on the community. They say that because of his unwavering support for public transportation, The transit system can serve the community with easy access to multiple locations throughout the county.
“I did have to fight hard to get this property so we could build this station and then get the federal money to build it and build out EMX,” Representative DeFazio said. “It's a tremendous asset to Springfield and it’s a tremendous asset to the community, connecting to the University better. I'm just thrilled to be honored and be around a bunch of friends and recall a lot of victories.”
DeFazio will retire in January, after serving Oregon’s fourth Congressional district for 36 years.