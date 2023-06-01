Reuben Leigh Fire evacuation levels lifted, officials say

FALL CREEK, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s officials announced on Thursday afternoon that evacuation levels related to the Reuben Leigh Fire in the Fall Creek area have been lifted.

Included in the scope of this order are the areas of Reuban Leigh Road, Forest Retreat Lane, Jasper-Lowell Road east of Unity Park, and the south side of Little Fall Creek Road from Jasper Road east to Lafon Lane, LCSO officials said.

Sheriff’s deputies said the public should be cautious of fire crews who may be continuing to work and monitor the area.

LCSO put part of the Lowell area on high alert on May 31 due to a nearby brush fire, authorities said. A Level One evacuation warning was issued late that afternoon for residents to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice, authorities said.

Additional information on emergency preparedness can be found online.