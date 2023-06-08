Review of Eugene Airport prompting changes to ground and hangar leases

EUGENE, Ore. – Eugene Airport staff hired a consulting firm to review how all parts of the airport are managed, and if they are being done so properly. Now, the review is prompting changes to ground leases and private hangars at the airport.
The review was to ensure everything at the airport is in proper compliance, including the ground leases and hangars. Now changes in requirements are being applied to the leases based on regulations from the Federal Aviation Administration.
If the hangar is more than 50 years old, owners are given options like removing the hangar and returning the land to its original condition. If a hangar is more than 40 years old, owners are also given a different set of options that includes removal.
Eugene’s airport director Cathryn Stephens explained that while this may be new at EUG, this is common practice.
“After working with our financial consultant on this, and we did a full redo of our airport rules and regulations and our leasing policy, we adopted the leasing policy that's been in place for a very long time at PDX and at Redmond,” Stephens said. “And so we didn't want to reinvent the wheel. These were already well established.”
The root of the issue is the age of the building on the leases in question. But after not running into a problem in years of having the hangar, some owners were not happy.
“Well it's not a pleasant thought,” hangar owner Niles Hanson said. “I spent $400,000 ten years ago on a building in purchase and in upgrades on it, and the city is telling me, or the airport is now telling me that it needs to be taken down to bare dirt again because the original structure is 50 years old.”
Stephens said this is part of the policy they need to enforce.
"Specifically in the airport's compliance manual the FAA defines a lease term that they find acceptable, and those that they don't,” Stephens said. “And it states very clearly that any lease term over 50 years is not acceptable."
While the buildings are decades old, constant upkeep has owners wondering why they would need to be removed.
"Well, yes, the original structure is 50 years old,” Hanson said. “But also by the leases, the operators, the owners of the buildings, are required to maintain them. And there's very strict condition rules in the lease that obligate the owners to maintain them to a certain standard."
Stephens called the 50 year mark “arbitrary”, and said she would be open to changing it but does not have that power. Enforcement of the policy is necessary to make sure the airport can keep its grant assurances, which are funds granted to the airport as long as they comply with regulations.
Hangar owners plan to meet to discuss how they want to move forward together. Airport staff said enforcing this is not easy, but it is something they need to enforce in order to stay in compliance.