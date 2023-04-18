Rexius giving away compost in honor of Earth Day

EUGENE, Ore. – A local landscaping company is offering an earthy incentive in honor of Earth Day this Saturday.
Rexius is offering free compost made from recycled organic materials on April 22 at their retail and yard debris center at 150 Highway 99 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The compost is perfect for those wanting an organic means of improving soil health and promoting plant growth.
Those interested can show up with a truck, trailer or grab some buckets to pick up a half yard of their “Green Ways” garden compost which comes in as grass, leaves or limbs and then goes through a recycling process. The company encourages those who come by to bring their own containers.
“This is kind of a, a way that we can help promote sustainability,” said Ken Brown, a community relations and engagement spokesman with Rexius. “We can help promote, you know, good use of our earth, as it were. And, so, we just think it's a great way to, kind of… encourage people to do the same thing. So, we give it away, (and) hopefully they'll use it in, you know, in their gardens at home, that kind of a thing.”
The company said they have a responsibility to promote sustainability since its operations are based on recycling and the use of byproducts.
Brown said he hopes people enjoy the opportunity to come out, get free compost and see what Rexius does in their yard as well as what they have available.