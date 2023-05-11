River Road area armed home robbery under investigation, deputies say

EUGENE, Ore. – Lane County sheriff’s deputies said deputies are investigating an armed home robbery that occurred Wednesday afternoon in the River Road area.
Authorities said the Lane County Sheriff’s Office received a call at 1 p.m. on May 10 from a resident that had been struck by a gun on the head at her Willow Avenue home by a man claiming to be with the electric company.
LCSO officials said the suspect fled with jewelry, an undisclosed amount of money, and the victim’s cell phone. The suspect’s weapon was described as a gray and black handgun that was possibly a revolver, LCSO officials said.
The suspect is described as between 45 and 50 years of age, about six feet tall with brown hair, a scruffy beard, and a large nose that bends slightly downward, sheriff’s officials said.
Deputies said that the suspect was last seen carrying a clipboard and wearing a lime green hard hat and vest, a face mask, and jeans.
LCSO officials ask residents to report any suspicious activity to authorities, deputies said.
Anyone with information regarding this case should contact the Lane County Sheriff’s Office at 541-682-4150, Option 1.