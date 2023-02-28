River Road Parks and Recreation to hold free swim days for veterans

EUGENE, Ore. -- Veterans will soon have a free place to swim a couple days a week in Eugene.

Veterans used to use the Tamarack Aquatic Center, but it has been closed for some time. However, the River Road Parks and Recreation District has just received a $10,000 grant from the Three Rivers Casino Tribal Council. The grant will allow them to put together a two-day a week free swim session for veterans, where they can use the pool, fitness center, hot tubs and sauna, just by showing a current or former military ID.

Renee Duncan, the Aquatics Director with the River Road Parks and Recreation District, said they want to create a community facility for those who served our country.

“The veterans not having Tamarack anymore, they needed a community-type facility that they could feel comfortable, and use, and benefit from it, both socially and physically and mentally,” Duncan said.

Parks and Recreation staff said they’re hoping to open the project on March 7. They want to offer the swims on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the afternoon.