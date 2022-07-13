Riverfront Festival to open Friday at the Downtown Riverfront Park

EUGENE, Ore. -- Organizers for the Eugene Riverfront Festival are calling it the place to be.
"We're going to be really excited to welcome people starting at noon on Friday, July 15," said Stephanie Scafa, Project Manager for Oregon22.
There are three entrances to the Riverfront Festival, one down fifth avenue, one behind the EWEB building and one near the steam plant.
"As soon as you hit the info booth and you get oriented to the space, there's artisan vendors that will be on either side of the entry way, and then as you walk in you will see the stage under the pavilion," Scafa said.
Plenty of food and drink vendors will be available at the festival for attendees, as well as spots to enjoy the meal by the river. Big screens will also be available to watch the World Athletics Championships.
"There is going to be place to dance, place to kick back with friends and family and watch the championships on the screen," Scafa said.
Scafa said each day has its own different entertainment lined up for the days the festival will be open. The Riverfront Festival will be open from July 15 through July 24. It will be open on weekends and Fridays from noon to 10 p.m. and on other weekdays from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Scafa recommends people bike or walk to the festival to ease on parking headaches. If you drive, you can park at Alton Baker Park and walk over the DeFazio Bridge. Parking is also available at the Fifth Street Market.