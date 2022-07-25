Riverfront Park to reopen to public on Friday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Called "the place to be" during the World Athletics Championships, the Downtown Riverfront Park is now the place to be... under more construction.
Oregon22 Project Manager Stephanie Scafa said the Riverfront Festival was a success.
“I feel like this was exactly what we set out to do. It feels like we had a free, accessible fan festival that was available for both the community, and for people visiting Eugene during this time, and we had so much fun,” Scafa said.
Scafa said cleanup should be done by Thursday, and the park will reopen to the public on Friday.
Park designer Emily Proudfoot said the festival served as a blueprint for how the park will be used in the future.
“We’re expanding the spaces to host these types of events even better,” said Proudfoot. "So, they'll largely will be on you know more paved surface, potentially, instead of all the grass.”
Proudfoot said step two is already in the works, and it involves more than just park renovations. The improvements on the way include more streets, a wide variety of housing options and rental space that will be built on both sides of the park.
“It’s a plaza. It's really more open space that meets Ferry Street, and makes a connection between Ferry Street and the Downtown Riverfront Park,” Proudfoot said.
As Oregon22 and the Riverfront Festival both come to an end, officials said the festival gave a sneak peek of what's to come in the future for Downtown Riverfront Park.
“I think this gives us kind of a blueprint for moving forward for how we host events in this space,” said Scafa. “Just gives us kind of a new knowledge about how people moved through it, how we used the different pieces, how the temporary structures worked.”
The developers expect construction to happen in phases. Construction is expected to begin on some lots later this year and go through 2025. This first phase is expected to include renovations to the nearby steam plant.