...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures of 97 to 103 expected.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and South Willamette Valley.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County.

* WHEN...From noon Monday to 9 PM PDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hottest temperatures are expected
Tuesday and Wednesday. Considerable uncertainty surrounds
temperatures on Thursday. Overnight lows are expected to be in
the upper 50s to lower 60s.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Riverfront Park to reopen to public on Friday

EUGENE, Ore. -- Called "the place to be" during the World Athletics Championships, the Downtown Riverfront Park is now the place to be... under more construction.

Oregon22 Project Manager Stephanie Scafa said the Riverfront Festival was a success.

“I feel like this was exactly what we set out to do. It feels like we had a free, accessible fan festival that was available for both the community, and for people visiting Eugene during this time, and we had so much fun,” Scafa said.

Scafa said cleanup should be done by Thursday, and the park will reopen to the public on Friday.

Park designer Emily Proudfoot said the festival served as a blueprint for how the park will be used in the future.

“We’re expanding the spaces to host these types of events even better,” said Proudfoot. "So, they'll largely will be on you know more paved surface, potentially, instead of all the grass.”

Proudfoot said step two is already in the works, and it involves more than just park renovations. The improvements on the way include more streets, a wide variety of housing options and rental space that will be built on both sides of the park.

“It’s a plaza. It's really more open space that meets Ferry Street, and makes a connection between Ferry Street and the Downtown Riverfront Park,” Proudfoot said.

As Oregon22 and the Riverfront Festival both come to an end, officials said the festival gave a sneak peek of what's to come in the future for Downtown Riverfront Park.

“I think this gives us kind of a blueprint for moving forward for how we host events in this space,” said Scafa. “Just gives us kind of a new knowledge about how people moved through it, how we used the different pieces, how the temporary structures worked.”

The developers expect construction to happen in phases. Construction is expected to begin on some lots later this year and go through 2025. This first phase is expected to include renovations to the nearby steam plant.

