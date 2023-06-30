Road construction projects underway in Roseburg, city officials say

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Roseburg’s public works department will begin maintenance work on local streets next week, with sections to be closed to parking and traffic, city officials said.
Public works officials said that contractors will apply slurry seals to about 1.7 miles of street sections beginning on July 5, with work expected to be finished by July 6. Work will be performed between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., the city said. Officials said that working schedules are tentative and dependent on weather.
“Public Works appreciates your patience with this project,” said Roseburg Public Works Director Dawn Easley. “Applying a slurry seal is a great way to keep good pavement in good condition and prevent expensive repairs in the future.”
The city said that signage announcing parking and road closures will be set out three days ahead of each closure. Residents will be given advance notice ahead of work starting, city officials said. The city said that vehicles left parked on the streets after the scheduled start date will be towed at the owner’s expense.
Earlier this week, work began on the installation of new water main lines totaling 1,200 linear feet on Hooker Road and Vine Street, the city said. Public works officials said that the project also includes replacing 650 linear feet of existing water main lines in Vine Street from Newton Creek Road to Knoll Avenue.
The city said that this project began on June 26 and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Lane closures and detours will route traffic around the work zone, public works officials said.
Details and updates on the city’s projects can be followed on the City of Roseburg’s Facebook and Next Door social media channels, as well as on the public works website.