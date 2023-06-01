Road construction work soon underway on Highway 126 East

VIDA, Ore. – Construction work is slated to begin this week on a stretch of Highway 126 East between Walterville and Vida, state transportation officials said.
Oregon Department of Transportation officials said that work is being done in preparation for paving between mileposts 21.7 and 26.6. Next week, bridge repair work is scheduled at mileposts 22.6, 22.3, and 24, ODOT said.
State officials said they expect for paving work to begin at the end of the month, which will require grinding and removing the top layer of the road surface which will be replaced with a new layer of asphalt. Work crews will also repair guardrails and apply new striping once paving work is done, ODOT said.
Motorists traveling through the area can expect delays up to 20 minutes and construction noise during working hours, ODOT said. Transportation officials said that shoulder and lane closures will be closed between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
ODOT said that traffic control will include flaggers, automated flagging devices, and pilot cars. State officials said that pedestrians, including those with disabilities, will have continued access through or around the work zones.
Updated information on traffic impacts can be found online.