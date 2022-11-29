Road rage more common during holiday season, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- It's a busy time of year; with it comes impatience and stress, and police are seeing that transfer onto the streets, saying every day calls come in regarding some kind of road rage situation.
Sergeant Scott Dillon with the Eugene Police Department said they don't have specific numbers, but he said road rage is becoming more common on the streets.
"We kind of jokingly call it the COVID driving. It seems like it started around the time that a lot of people were staying home, the roads were more empty, and we saw higher speeds starting, and it just seems like they haven't slowed down since then," Dillon said.
Over the last year, he said he has seen more drivers speeding and weaving between lanes, cutting people off and creating danger and anger.
"Some people are obviously in a hurry, and they're not taking into account the traffic on the road and the hazards they create when they drive too fast and cut in and out of traffic," Dillon said.
Dillon said they've increased patrol to help slow people down.
"The main thing we're seeing is continued very high speeds, and then the impatience and the unsafe driving that goes along with the higher speeds, lane changes, and we're often seeing people going 90 miles per hour on the freeways, which is just too fast," Dillon said.
There's a simple suggestion for you if you should find yourself in a road rage situation.
"A quick, 'Sorry, I didn't mean to do that,' sometimes when you're driving, it's difficult because you're in your car. Don't play into any antics they're pulling out. Whether they're trying to cut you off, sometimes just taking the next exit, get out of their way and let them be crazy elsewhere," Dillon said.
For Eugene resident Allyssa Corpuz, she's experienced this firsthand on Interstate 5.
"My boyfriend and I were doing DoorDash at the time and just trying to fulfill our order and not trying to cause anything, and then this one truck almost hit us as he swerved over getting onto the freeway and almost hit us," Corpuz said.
She said they quickly changed lanes, and then when they tried to get back in the right lane, the driver reacted poorly.
"He started honking his horn and getting super close to us and followed us for a long time," Corpuz said.
Corpuz said the driver called the police on them, and when they got pulled over, she said the police were understanding of what had happened.
"It was scary, and I have really bad anxiety still. The police told us to be careful because people have been killed over road rage," Corpuz said.
A survey done by Circuit, an international delivery service, used data from Twitter to find out what city has the "angriest drivers," and Eugene is at the top of the list, followed by Atlanta, Georgia, and Orlando, Florida.
Maddie Wierman and Hannah Smith with the company said their team is constantly doing all kinds of road surveys.
"We wanted to kind of look into cities with road rage because that helps delivery drivers," Wierman said. "So, we ran a scrape of #roadrage and devised via location tags which cities had the most road rage tweets per 100,000 residents," Smith said.
According to their survey, for every 100,000 people, 500 #roadrage tweets came from Eugene.
"It just goes to show that it doesn't matter where you are. You can encounter road rage just as likely as in a big city like New York or Atlanta," Smith said.
The data pulled from the hashtag was a year's worth of tweets.