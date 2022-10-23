 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 11 AM PDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Small Craft Advisory, north winds 5 to 10
kt and seas 8 to 10 ft at 12 seconds. For the second Small
Craft Advisory, southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to
30 kt and seas 7 to 12 ft at 14 seconds expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM.

* WHEN...Small Craft Advisory, until 2 PM PDT this afternoon.
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 11 AM PDT
Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Roads closed near Old Nick's Pub because of large crowds in area

  • Updated
  • 0
Large crowds near Old Nick's Pub

EUGENE, Ore.-- Roads are closed at Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street, because of large crowds in the roadways, according to Eugene Police.

Eugene Police said there are two different groups in the roadways.

This is as a "drag tween" show at Old Nick's Pub is happening Sunday morning.

KEZI spoke to staff and performers at Old Nick's Pub on Thursday. They told KEZI they have been receiving death threats in response to their Drag Queen Storytime event.

This is a developing story. Stay with KEZI for the latest.

