Roads closed near Old Nick's Pub because of large crowds in area

EUGENE, Ore.-- Roads are closed at Washington Street at 1st and 3rd Avenues and 2nd Avenue at Lawrence Street, because of large crowds in the roadways, according to Eugene Police.
Eugene Police said there are two different groups in the roadways.
This is as a "drag tween" show at Old Nick's Pub is happening Sunday morning.
KEZI spoke to staff and performers at Old Nick's Pub on Thursday. They told KEZI they have been receiving death threats in response to their Drag Queen Storytime event.
