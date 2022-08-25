Robber fires shot, escapes with cash, Eugene police say

EUGENE, Ore. -- An armed robbery Thursday morning ended with the suspect escaping after firing a gun, but Eugene police say that fortunately, no one was injured.
According to the Eugene Police Department, they responded to a reported robbery at about 7:31 a.m. on August 25. Police say the robber was reported to have a gun, and was demanding money at Sandy's Deli at 4925 Barger Ave. Police say they were told the suspect had fired a shot in the business, then left the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash. Police said that fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
EPD says multiple officers and detectives carried out an extensive search of the area for the suspect, but he was not found. The suspect is described as a heavily-built white male in his 40's. He was last seen wearing a black military-type jacket, black cargo pants, a black Nike hat with a white logo, a black Nike zip-up, and clear-framed sunglasses with bright blue lenses.
EPD is asking for anyone with tips in this case to call 541-682-5111 and reference case number 22-12824.