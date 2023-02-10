Robbery suspect arrested after allegedly lying to Coos County deputies

LAKESIDE, Ore. -- One person is in jail after allegedly robbing a grocery store and providing false information to a deputy on Thursday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office said.
According to the CCSO, an employee of McKay’s Market in Lakeside called the dispatch center to report two shoplifters in the store at about 9:53 a.m. on February 9. The CCSO said two deputies who happened to be in the area responded to the scene and contacted the suspects before they were able to leave the store.
According to deputies, their investigation found numerous items stolen from the store hidden in the clothing of the suspects. Deputies said the stolen goods were returned to grocery store staff. Deputies said one of the suspects was identified as Mark Cossette, 48, but the other gave deputies a fake name and date of birth. Eventually, after some help from dispatch, deputies were able to identify the other suspect as Brian Rodgers, 47, who had two outstanding warrants for his arrest.
Deputies said Rodgers was taken into custody for providing false information to a peace officer and the outstanding warrants. The CCSO said both Rodgers and Cossette were trespassed from the store. Court records have not yet updated to show what charges, if any, Rodgers and Cossette are facing.