Rodeo champ, queens meet and mingle with public ahead of rodeo weekend

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Maximum temperatures of 95 to 100 degrees expected today.

* WHERE...South Willamette Valley.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency, the Southwest Clean Air
Agency, and the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality have
issued an Air Quality Advisory for the Willamette Valley including
the Portland- Vancouver metro area, Salem, and Eugene- Springfield,
which is in effect until 8 PM PDT this evening.

A Ozone Air Quality Advisory has been issued due to elevated levels
of ozone pollution, or smog. High levels of ozone in the lower
atmosphere in the region combined with forecasted conditions will
cause air quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through
Wednesday evening.

Smog irritates the eyes, nose and lungs, and contributes to breathing
problems. Consult your health care provider if these symptoms worsen.
Ozone forms when hot temperatures and low winds combine with
pollution from cars, gas-powered engines and chemicals in paints and
aerosols. These air pollutants react with sunlight and heat to
produce ozone and haze. The agencies urge residents to protect their
health and limit activities that cause pollution during the heat.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.swcleanair.gov
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF
SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY...

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667...

* AFFECTED AREA...
In Oregon,
- Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley.

In Washington,
- Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands.

* TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday.

* WINDS...Northeast 3 to 7 mph early, becoming north 5 to 9 mph
with gusts up to 20 mph by early afternoon. Near gaps in the
Coast Range, wind becoming west to northwest 6 to 10 mph with
gusts up to 25 mph by 7 PM and continuing for the remainder of
the evening.

* RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent.

* HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high).

* IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any
new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible,
especially from established fires. Use extra caution with
potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the
above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior.

Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or
firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do
not leave any type of fire unattended.

&&

Rodeo champ, queens meet and mingle with public ahead of rodeo weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Seven-time NPRA champion Kyle Bounds

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A public meet and greet event held on Wednesday morning afforded locals a chance to meet the stars of the annual Cottage Grove Rodeo, which opens on Friday.

Cowboys, rodeo queens, and seven-time Northwest Professional Rodeo Association bareback riding champion Kyle Bounds offered autographs and photos at Cascade Home Center for fans, as they prepare for the big weekend coming up. Bounds has racked up hundreds of wins, including seven in Cottage Grove, and said meeting the public is an enjoyable opportunity to promote the sport.

“It's actually really nice. getting all these guys together when there's not a rodeo,” Bounds said. “It's actually really hard to do… because we're all over the place. it's important to meet people. We can't have a rodeo without fans, and they can't have a rodeo without cowboys.”

Others who were on hand included Levi Walter, the NPRA’s 2022 Rookie of the Year, Justice Forsythe, a top 12 NPRA bull rider, and pickup man Tyler Potter.

“This whole thing is really meant to be community,” said Tobi D’Amore, assistant store manager at Cascade Home Center. “So, we're just trying to hold the community and support the best we can any way we can. And hopefully that fundraiser will also help kick off the 2024 season and to get more writers from a now realizing the Cottage Grove is a town they want to be in for the weekend. And they choose our event over other events and hopefully we get better competition out of it.”

The rodeo is happening on July 7 and 8. Kids events start at 5:30 p.m., while the main event begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $8 for kids 6 to 13 years old, and $15 for those 14 years and older. Tickets for seniors 65 and older are $12, and kids five years and under are admitted free.

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.

