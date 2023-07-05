Rodeo champ, queens meet and mingle with public ahead of rodeo weekend

COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. – A public meet and greet event held on Wednesday morning afforded locals a chance to meet the stars of the annual Cottage Grove Rodeo, which opens on Friday.
Cowboys, rodeo queens, and seven-time Northwest Professional Rodeo Association bareback riding champion Kyle Bounds offered autographs and photos at Cascade Home Center for fans, as they prepare for the big weekend coming up. Bounds has racked up hundreds of wins, including seven in Cottage Grove, and said meeting the public is an enjoyable opportunity to promote the sport.
“It's actually really nice. getting all these guys together when there's not a rodeo,” Bounds said. “It's actually really hard to do… because we're all over the place. it's important to meet people. We can't have a rodeo without fans, and they can't have a rodeo without cowboys.”
Others who were on hand included Levi Walter, the NPRA’s 2022 Rookie of the Year, Justice Forsythe, a top 12 NPRA bull rider, and pickup man Tyler Potter.
“This whole thing is really meant to be community,” said Tobi D’Amore, assistant store manager at Cascade Home Center. “So, we're just trying to hold the community and support the best we can any way we can. And hopefully that fundraiser will also help kick off the 2024 season and to get more writers from a now realizing the Cottage Grove is a town they want to be in for the weekend. And they choose our event over other events and hopefully we get better competition out of it.”
The rodeo is happening on July 7 and 8. Kids events start at 5:30 p.m., while the main event begins at 7 p.m. Ticket prices start at $8 for kids 6 to 13 years old, and $15 for those 14 years and older. Tickets for seniors 65 and older are $12, and kids five years and under are admitted free.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and close at 10 p.m.