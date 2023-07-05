Rodeo champ, queens meet and mingle with public ahead of rodeo weekend

Weather Alert

...HOT, DRY, UNSTABLE, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS TO IMPACT MUCH OF SOUTHWEST WASHINGTON AND NORTHWEST OREGON THROUGH WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS EVENING FOR WIND, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND UNSTABLE CONDITIONS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 604 AND 667... * AFFECTED AREA... In Oregon, - Fire Weather Zone 604 Willamette Valley. In Washington, - Fire Weather Zone 667 Clark County Lowlands. * TIMING...Until 11 PM PDT Wednesday. * WINDS...Northeast 3 to 7 mph early, becoming north 5 to 9 mph with gusts up to 20 mph by early afternoon. Near gaps in the Coast Range, wind becoming west to northwest 6 to 10 mph with gusts up to 25 mph by 7 PM and continuing for the remainder of the evening. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 12 percent. * HAINES...5 (moderate) to 6 (high). * IMPACTS...Conditions may be favorable for rapid spread on any new or existing fires. Extreme fire behavior is possible, especially from established fires. Use extra caution with potential ignition sources, especially in grassy areas. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of the above conditions can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Check with your local fire agency to see whether burning and/or firework restrictions are in place. Even if burning is legal, do not leave any type of fire unattended. &&