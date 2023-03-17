Rollover crash sends 8 people to the hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ore.- A roll over crash involving four cars on Friday evening sent eight people to the hospital.
Officials with the Springfield Police Department told KEZI 9 News they first got calls of a crash along Beltline Road and Gateway Street around 6:50 p.m.
They said eight people were involved, all of whom were taken to the hospital with varying levels of non life-threatening injuries.
Officials said eastbound traffic was red lighted, when a red SUV didn't slow down for the light. That's when the red SUV rear-ended a Tacoma Truck.
Witnesses told KEZI 9 News the truck then flipped and went airborne.
Officials said it's unknown if charges will be filed. And the exact cause of the crash is still under investigation.
