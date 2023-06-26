Ronald McDonald House launches hospitality cart at RiverBend hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. –Volunteers at the PeaceHealth RiverBend hospital are now helping comfort visitors with a new hospitality cart, thanks to the Ronald McDonald House charity.
The cart will provide free hot drinks, snacks, games, phone chargers and other items to families with sick and injured children on the pediatrics floor and in the neonatal intensive care unit. Donations from the N.B. and Jacqueline Guistina Foundation and the Chambers Family Foundation made the hospitality cart’s launch possible, according to Jessica Ubel, development director at the Springfield Ronald McDonald House.
“We hope that patients just have that little piece of comfort that… maybe takes away a little bit of the trauma that they're going through,” Ubel said. “We can't fix everything, but we can maybe bring a little bit of hope and help to their day.”
Ubel said Springfield was the lone Ronald McDonald House without a hospitality cart for its partner hospital, and last year it was decided that it was a program important to serve those not staying in their house but still in need of compassionate hospitality during a difficult time. The cart’s development took about 10 months in total, due to COVID-related challenges.
Additional funding will be sought for continued support through a monthly sponsorship opportunity, and donations of new toys and individually-wrapped snacks are also appreciated the moment. The cart will be making the rounds on Mondays, Tuesday, and Thursdays, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.