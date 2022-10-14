Roseburg and Sutherlin police catch alleged Sutherlin Domino’s robbers

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Two suspects accused of robbing a Domino’s Pizza at gunpoint Tuesday were reportedly arrested after police say they were able to identify and locate the getaway vehicle.

Sutherlin Police Department reported that on October 12 a suspect brandished a firearm at a Domino’s Pizza, demanded and received money, then got away before police could arrive.

Sutherlin police said that their investigation was able to identify a vehicle that had been involved in the robbery, a white GMC box van. They also said they found out the male who committed the robbery was aided by a female. Sutherlin police shared photos of the van and both suspects with neighboring law enforcement agencies as their investigation continued.

According to Sutherlin police, officers from the Roseburg Police Department spotted the white van at about 6 p.m. on October 13. Police said the van was stopped, and both suspects were arrested. The man who police say robbed the pizza store was identified as William Bailey Cutshall, 53, and the woman who allegedly assisted him was identified Nichole Louise Milligan, 36.

Police say that neither Cutshall nor Milligan are from the Douglas County area. In fact, authorities say the van was stolen from somewhere in the state of Washington, and Cutshall had outstanding warrants for his arrest there. Cutshall was sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of first-degree robbery, unlawful use of a weapon, menacing, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Milligan was also sent to the Douglas County Jail on charges of conspiracy to commit felony first-degree robbery and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.