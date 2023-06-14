Roseburg bridge to temporarily close as replacement work continues

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Melrose Road will be closed for a day as crews continue work on the Conn Ford Bridge replacement project, the Oregon Department of Transportation announced.
ODOT said Melrose Road will be closed at the Conn Ford Bridge from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday, June 19 to allow for more work on replacing the bridge. Drivers are advised to detour along Old Melrose Road, Harvard Avenue, Stewart Parkway and Garden Valley Boulevard. ODOT officials said the contractors working on the bridge replacement will stage construction equipment on the current bypass bridge so they can remove a work platform.
The Conn Ford Bridge is in the middle of a project to replace it, as according to ODOT, the 59-year-old bridge had exceeded its design life and was in sore need of replacement. A temporary bypass bridge was constructed back in 2022, and the bridge is expected to be properly replaced by 2025. ODOT advised drivers to watch out for sharp turns at both ends of the bridge while the construction is underway.