Roseburg company wins Hungry Mountain Reoffer timber sale, BLM officials say

NORTH BEND, Ore. –A timber sale by the Coos Bay District of the Bureau of Land Management sold a total of 8 million board feet of timber last Friday to a Roseburg company, according to BLM officials.
BLM officials said that Boulder Creek Timber of Roseburg was the high bidder at $1.7 million for the Hungry Mountain Reoffer sale, held as an oral auction. The timber is located on Coos Bay Wagon Road lands in Coos County, the BLM said.
“The jobs and timber that come from BLM forests are important to the local communities,” said Steve Lydick, Coos Bay District Manager. “The BLM is committed to providing predictable and sustainable timber harvest opportunities.”
BLM officials said that the agency offered the Hungry Mountain sale in 2022 but received no bidders on the contract. The BLM reworked the contract to better match current timber market conditions, officials said.
Officials said that revenue from timber sales are used for payments in lieu of taxes to Coos and Douglas Counties. These payments serve as a substitute payment for communities with high percentages of nontaxable public lands, according to the U.S. Department of the Interior website.
According to BLM officials, it takes 16,000 board feet of lumber to frame a 2,000 square-foot home, and one million board feet of timber is enough to built about 63 family-sized homes.
More information on the BLM’s timber program can be found here.