Roseburg cooling center to close with cooler temperatures coming

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 102.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central
Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley, Northern Oregon
Cascade Foothills and Cascade Foothills in Lane County. In
Washington, Greater Vancouver Area.

* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the
potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those
working or participating in outdoor activities.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit 211info.org in Oregon
or wa211.org in Washington

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOKE IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT FRIDAY...
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY FOR SMOG IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PDT THURSDAY...

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and the Lane Regional
Air Protection Agency continues an Air Quality Advisory for smoke,
which is in effect until 6 AM PDT Friday. In addition an Air Quality
Advisory for Smog remains in effect for the Eugene & Springfield area
through 6 AM Thursday.

An Air Quality Advisory for smoke remains in effect. Smoke from the
Bedrock and other fires in the region will continue to push smoke
into Lane County, affecting more locations including the
Eugene and Springfield metro area. LRAPA expects periods of
Unhealthy air quality in Oakridge, and Moderate to Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups in Eugene and Springfield.

An Air Quality Advisory for smog, or ozone remains in effect. The
advisory covers Eugene-Springfield area. The Air Quality Agencies expect
pollution to reach levels that could be unhealthy for sensitive
groups, including children, pregnant people, older adults, and people
with heart disease or respiratory conditions. Health officials
recommend that people limit outdoor activity when pollution levels
are high.


More information about air quality can be found at:
www.oregon.gov/DEQ
www.lrapa.org
fire.airnow.gov
oregonsmoke.org

Roseburg cooling center to close with cooler temperatures coming

  • Updated
  • 0
Roseburg Senior Center cooling center

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A cooling center opened to provide relief from an extended period of hot weather will close after today, according to city officials.

Roseburg city officials said that the Roseburg Senior Center availed its building as a cooling center starting on August 14, and was originally scheduled to be open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, but forecasts for cooler temperatures led to the decision to make Wednesday the last day.

The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch with temperatures forecasted to reach 107 degrees on Wednesday but then drop to 96 degrees on Thursday and then down to 89 degrees on Friday, the city said.

City officials said that about 40 guests visited the center on Monday while 30 guests visited it on Tuesday. Non-human patrons included at least four dogs, a cat, and a duck, the city said. Roseburg city officials said guests were allowed to bring friendly pets inside, with kennels and leashes supplied and required.

The Roseburg Senior Center received $12,500 from the city in support of the cooling center’s operation, while United Community Action Network provided funding for porta potties, the city said. City officials said donations of snacks, waters, and other basic needs were provided by local residents and nonprofit agencies.

“The public was greatly appreciated for their donations,” said Steve Lewis, president of the Roseburg Senior Center’s board. “We’re good for today. We have plenty of water. We have plenty of snacks for today.”

Volunteers from the senior center, Adapt, and Onward Roseburg provided support for the cooling center this week, the city said.

