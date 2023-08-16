Roseburg cooling center to close with cooler temperatures coming

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A cooling center opened to provide relief from an extended period of hot weather will close after today, according to city officials.
Roseburg city officials said that the Roseburg Senior Center availed its building as a cooling center starting on August 14, and was originally scheduled to be open daily from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. through Thursday, but forecasts for cooler temperatures led to the decision to make Wednesday the last day.
The National Weather Service issued an excessive heat watch with temperatures forecasted to reach 107 degrees on Wednesday but then drop to 96 degrees on Thursday and then down to 89 degrees on Friday, the city said.
City officials said that about 40 guests visited the center on Monday while 30 guests visited it on Tuesday. Non-human patrons included at least four dogs, a cat, and a duck, the city said. Roseburg city officials said guests were allowed to bring friendly pets inside, with kennels and leashes supplied and required.
The Roseburg Senior Center received $12,500 from the city in support of the cooling center’s operation, while United Community Action Network provided funding for porta potties, the city said. City officials said donations of snacks, waters, and other basic needs were provided by local residents and nonprofit agencies.
“The public was greatly appreciated for their donations,” said Steve Lewis, president of the Roseburg Senior Center’s board. “We’re good for today. We have plenty of water. We have plenty of snacks for today.”
Volunteers from the senior center, Adapt, and Onward Roseburg provided support for the cooling center this week, the city said.