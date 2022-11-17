 Skip to main content
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire

Roseburg Nov. 17 house fire

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday.

According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.

Roseburg Nov. 17 house fire

Firefighters said they searched the area, then went inside the building to quickly put out the fire and stop its spread to the rest of the home. Firefighters said the home took smoke, water and fire damage to its structure, but there were no reported injuries. RFD said firefighter stayed on the scene to clean up, and a fire investigator is trying to find the cause of the fire.

