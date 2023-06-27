Roseburg fire officials urge safe and legal use of fireworks this Fourth of July

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Fire officials in Roseburg are asking Fourth of July celebrants ahead of the holiday weekend to be legal and safe in their use of fireworks, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
Roseburg fire officials said there are a number of guidelines for what fireworks are legal to use without a permit, where they can be used, and how to use them safely. The City of Roseburg allows legal fireworks within city limits, but it is the user’s responsibility to do so legally and safely, fire officials said.
Roseburg Fire Department officials said that state law prohibits the possession, use, or sale of any fireworks that fly into the air, explode, or behave in an uncontrollable or unpredictable manner. These include bottle rockets, Roman candles, and firecrackers, fire officials said.
City officials said that those found in violation may be charged with a class B misdemeanor and could include a fine as well as the seizure of the fireworks. Those who allow fireworks to cause damage are liable and could be required to pay suppression costs, and parents are also liable for fireworks damage caused by their children, Roseburg city officials said.
Fire officials said they have a few basic recommended rules of fireworks use that includes keeping water on hand either by garden hose or bucket and being safe when lighting them. It’s also important to keep children and pets away from fireworks, to never relight ‘duds,’ and instead wait 15 to 20 minutes before soaking them in a bucket of water prior to disposal, Roseburg fire officials said. Finally, fire officials said use only legal fireworks in places where their use is legally allowed.
More information can be found on the City of Roseburg’s website or on their Facebook page.