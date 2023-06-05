Roseburg home severely damaged by fire, no injuries reported

ROSEBURG, Ore. – No injuries were reported but a Roseburg home was severely damaged by fire on Sunday afternoon, authorities said.
Roseburg fire officials said they responded to a house fire at 2:49 p.m. on June 4 on Southeast Kane Street. Firefighters found smoke and flames visible at a front corner of the home in an open porch area upon arrival, according to the Roseburg Fire Department.
Fire officials said the fire had also spread to a nearby vehicle. The home sustained extensive structural and water damage and the vehicle was damaged by fire and water, authorities said.
The fire was quickly extinguished, and the residents were able to evacuate the home with their dog and two ferrets, authorities said. Fire officials said there were no injuries and the cause of the fire is under continued investigation.
Roseburg Fire Department received assistance from Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Pacific Power, Avista Utilities, Roseburg Police Department, and the American Red Cross, authorities said.
Roseburg fire officials said they’d like to remind the public to be sure they have an appropriate number of working smoke alarms installed in their home. They also recommend that residents consider a home fire sprinkler system installation for additional protection, authorities said.