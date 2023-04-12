Roseburg hospital cutting staff due to financial strain

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Citing immense financial strain, CHI Mercy Health Medical Center in Roseburg has announced that they are letting several personnel go and closing a line of health services.

CHI Mercy Health has announced that they are making several job cuts and closing their Home Health service line. Mercy Health said the job cuts will affect about 50 of their total 1,200 employees in Douglas County. The Home Health service line provided comprehensive health care to people in their homes or in foster homes.

"Like many health care providers in Oregon, we are experiencing tremendous financial strain caused by a number of factors," said Sarah Baumgartner, CHI Mercy’s director of Communications. "As a result, we are taking steps to improve efficiency and effectiveness, as well as reduce our costs. These decisions are not made lightly but are necessary for our continued stability and future growth.”

CHI Mercy said the staffing reductions will be finalized in May, but the Home Health line will transition through June to ensure that patients receive care. Other impacted staff include hospital sitters, coffee cart and catering services, and a contracted transportation service. CHI Mercy said their Mercy Hospice service line remains open and is accepting referrals for new hospice care patients.