Roseburg house fire displaces residents

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A house is severely damaged and a family is displaced after a major house fire Friday morning, the Roseburg Fire Department said.
According to RFD, firefighters responded to a house fire on southeast Lane Avenue at about 8:05 a.m. on March 3. When firefighters arrived, they said they found residents had already evacuated from a two-story house with flames and smoke billowing out of the kitchen at the rear of the structure. Firefighters said they searched both floors of the home, put out the fire, and completed extensive clean-up at the scene. The RFD said the fire is currently believed to have started accidentally.
Firefighters said the home suffered severe structural, fire, smoke and water damage due to the fire. RFD also said the two adults and one child living in the home were displaced, and the American Red Cross is rendering assistance. Two dogs were also able to make it out of the fire, but unfortunately, four cats did not survive, firefighters said.
The Roseburg Fire Department said the residents told firefighters they had been sleeping, and awoke to the sound of smoke alarms sounding in the home. RFD would like to remind residents of the importance of installing working smoke alarms throughout the home, including on all floors, outside each sleeping area and in every bedroom. RFD also encourages homeowners to consider a home fire sprinkler system for extra protection.