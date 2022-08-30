 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM PDT TUESDAY...


* WHAT...Temperatures 95-100F expected with areas of high heat
risk.

* WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro
Area, Central Willamette Valley, South Willamette Valley,
Western Columbia River Gorge and Central Columbia River Gorge.
In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County, Greater
Vancouver Area, Western Columbia River Gorge and Central
Columbia River Gorge.

* WHEN...From noon to 9 PM PDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Roseburg keeps cooling center open for late-August heat wave

Roseburg splash pad park

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- In anticipation of temperatures in the upper-90s starting Tuesday, Roseburg officials have made the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open to all to help beat the heat.

Roseburg officials say the Splash Pad is a free park amenity open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. It is operated by Roseburg Parks and Recreation staff, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. The splash pad is located at 1624 west Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. Officials say it will close on Tuesday, September 6.

For park facility updates, check the city’s website.

