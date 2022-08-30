Roseburg keeps cooling center open for late-August heat wave

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- In anticipation of temperatures in the upper-90s starting Tuesday, Roseburg officials have made the Fir Grove Park Splash Pad open to all to help beat the heat.
Roseburg officials say the Splash Pad is a free park amenity open from Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day. It is operated by Roseburg Parks and Recreation staff, and is open daily from 10 a.m. to dusk. The splash pad is located at 1624 west Harvard Ave. in Roseburg. Officials say it will close on Tuesday, September 6.
For park facility updates, check the city’s website.