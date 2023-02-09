Roseburg launches survey on public camping to help determine new regulation

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Roseburg officials are seeking input from the public to help them come to a decision about regulations on camping in public.
On February 8, city officials launched an online survey about public camping for residents to complete. City officials say they want as many community members as possible to respond to the survey so they can determine possible regulations or restrictions to impose. Officials said they are interested in the opinions of anyone with an interest in Roseburg, from housed and unhoused residents to those who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg.
“We want this survey to reach all people in the city -- those who work here, live here, shop here or just visit,” said Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein. “This is about obtaining information from all the stakeholders.”
Current laws say that individuals can’t be punished for sleeping on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives, but Roseburg officials said the city can impose “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions on outdoor sleeping. However, the city must first get input from all affected parties before considering changes to those regulations.
The anonymous survey is online and should take just a few minutes to fill out, according to Roseburg city officials. The city is seeking input through the survey through March 10.