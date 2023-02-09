 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
10 PM PST THIS EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING
TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 13 ft at 14 seconds and
south winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt expected. For the
Small Craft Advisory, seas 10 to 14 ft at 15 seconds and
southwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 3 PM this afternoon to 10 PM PST
this evening. Small Craft Advisory, from 10 PM this evening to
10 AM PST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Roseburg launches survey on public camping to help determine new regulation

  • Updated
  • 0
Unhoused camp

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Roseburg officials are seeking input from the public to help them come to a decision about regulations on camping in public.

On February 8, city officials launched an online survey about public camping for residents to complete. City officials say they want as many community members as possible to respond to the survey so they can determine possible regulations or restrictions to impose. Officials said they are interested in the opinions of anyone with an interest in Roseburg, from housed and unhoused residents to those who own businesses, work or shop in Roseburg.

“We want this survey to reach all people in the city -- those who work here, live here, shop here or just visit,” said Roseburg Police Chief Gary Klopfenstein. “This is about obtaining information from all the stakeholders.”

Current laws say that individuals can’t be punished for sleeping on public property in the absence of adequate alternatives, but Roseburg officials said the city can impose “reasonable time, place and manner” restrictions on outdoor sleeping. However, the city must first get input from all affected parties before considering changes to those regulations.

The anonymous survey is online and should take just a few minutes to fill out, according to Roseburg city officials. The city is seeking input through the survey through March 10.

