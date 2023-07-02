Roseburg LGBTQ+ Pride Event protested by Christian Evangelical Group

ROSEBURG, Ore -- The local fairgrounds were the site of a confrontation between an evangelical group and Pride event attendees.
On Saturday, July 1, the Roseburg fairgrounds hosted a Pride event for families. It was supposed to be a celebration for the LGBTQ community. However, before the event began, a Christian evangelical group, the Wellspring Bible Fellowship, arrived first at the event.
People attending the event said the presence of the group made them feel uneasy. The evangelical group is based in Roseburg, and has a history of doing demonstrations at other LGBTQ+ events. One event attendee, Andrea, says things quickly got rowdy.
"At first glance they had rainbow color on their shirt but then it said really hateful things in rainbow on their shirts. And they were all carrying signs, really graphic signs of babies being torn apart and it was really intense," Andrea said. "They were holding signs and blocking the whole way and volunteers and some other people were trying their best to dance in a line in front of them and keep the mood light because people were there with their families."
Both sides admit things escalated, there was pushing, shoving, and yelling. But neither side admitted to being at fault.
Event attendees however said the demonstration was "harassment" and "poor behavior".
Pastor Bryan Carver, one of the church's preachers, said they have the right to be at an event on public property and their message is about love, not hate. He expressed their determination to spread the gospel to those they view as living in sin.
"I'm proud of the Christians that are part of our church for how they conducted themselves and kept their cool and were patient and did not retaliate in anger and did not return anything," Carver said. "I'm proud to say that we represented Christ well. I know many even so called Christians would disagree with that."
KEZI 9 News did reach out to both Roseburg Police and Douglas County Sheriff's Office for comment on what happened but have yet to hear back from them.