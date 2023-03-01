Roseburg man arrested after assault, police chase

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man is in jail Tuesday after neighbors called the police when he allegedly held a knife to a man’s throat and dragged a woman out of her apartment, the Roseburg Police Department said.
According to RPD, At about 9:17 a.m. on February 28, a suspect identified as Travis Joe January, 32, kicked down the door to a woman’s apartment and held a knife to the throat of a man within. RPD said that during the altercation, January punched the male victim and threatened to murder both the man and the woman in the apartment. Eventually, according to the RPD, January dragged the woman out of the apartment, at which point neighbors intervened and called the police.
RPD said January left the scene in his car, but he was soon spotted by police officers. RPD said they initiated a car chase to catch January, who eventually ditched his vehicle and tried to escape on foot. RPD said they were able to successfully catch and arrest January.
Police said January was sent to Douglas County Corrections on charges of first-degree forced burglary, two counts of menacing, two counts of reckless endangering, second-degree attempted assault, fourth-degree assault, harassment, two counts of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree criminal mischief, and second-degree theft.