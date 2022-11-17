Roseburg man arrested after pointing gun at another, deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A man was arrested Wednesday after pointing a gun at his boss over a dispute about pay, the Douglas County Sheriff's Office said.
According to the DCSO, at about 11 a.m. on November 17, 911 dispatchers heard a call from a business on Old Highway 99 South alleging that a man had pointed a gun at the site manager after a dispute about non-payment for services. The DCSO said the caller told them the man, Don Wesley Hartline, 77, had left in a vehicle. The DCSO said deputies responded to the area and started searching for Hartline.
According to the DCSO, as they were searching a second 911 call was received from a business on southeast Jackson Street at 11:15 a.m. that alleged Hartline was in the business and had a gun in his pocket. The DCSO said the caller told deputies that Hartline told the caller that he had pointed a gun at someone, and that deputies were looking for him. The DCSO said Hartline was cooperative with the caller, and had put the gun on the counter while the employees and other occupants safely left, leaving Hartline alone inside the business.
According to the DCSO, deputies established a containment line around the area then began negotiating with Hartline to de-escalate the situation. The DCSO said that at 11:45 a.m., Hartline left the building and was arrested without incident. Hartline was taken to the Douglas County Jail on charges of menacing, point a firearm at another, unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, and unlawful possession or carrying of concealed weapons.