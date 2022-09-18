Roseburg man arrested for several charges following armed standoff

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- A Roseburg man is facing several charges following an armed standoff with police on Saturday night.
40-year-old Jeff Reece is in Douglas County Jail under charges of reckless driving, felon in possession of firearm, unlawful possession, attempt to elude and reckless endangering.
Roseburg Police said around 9:00 p.m. officers tried to stop Reece, who was driving a 2018 Nissan Sentra, for traffic violations and almost hitting two pedestrians as he sped through a stop sign.
Reece failed to stop for officers which led to a pursuit, police said.
Eventually, officers reportedly stopped Reece in his car in the middle of Stewart Parkway Bridge.
Officers previously had information Reece was in possession of multiple firearms.
After about an hour of negotiation, police said officers used a less lethal weapon and K9 Eros to take him into custody.
While taking Reece into custody, police said officers found a 9mm handgun hidden in Reece's pocket. After serving a search warrant, they also recovered a rifle in Reece's car.
Stewart Parkway was closed for about two hours while police investigated.