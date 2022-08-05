Roseburg man dead after car crash

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. -- An elderly man from Roseburg suffered fatal injuries during a car crash Thursday afternoon, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office reported.
The DCSO says 911 operators heard a report of a car crash on Rock Creek Road in Idleyld Park at about 4:30 p.m. on August 4. Officials say DCSO deputies as well as personnel from the Glide Fire Department, Umpqua Valley Ambulance and the United States Forest Service responded.
Deputies say that Leonard Lemings, 81, of Roseburg, had been traveling south on Rock Creek Road when his vehicle hit the end of a bridge and rolled. They say Lemings was not wearing his seat belt and was launched out of the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies said.
The Douglas County Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the death, the DCSO said. Anyone who saw Lemings immediately before the crash is asked to contact the DCSO at 541-440-4471 and reference case number 22-3253.