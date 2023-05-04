Roseburg man died while in custody, Douglas County deputies say

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Douglas County Sheriff’s Office authorities said a Roseburg man died Wednesday morning while in custody at the Douglas County Jail.
A deputy discovered an inmate, identified as Thomas Phillip Vorhis, 45, of Roseburg, who was unresponsive at about 7:19 a.m. on May 3, authorities said. Sheriff’s officials said deputies called emergency services, who confirmed that Vorhis had died.
“I extend my sincere condolences to Mr. Vorhis’ loved ones,” Douglas County Sheriff John Hanlin said. “Any death that occurs in the corrections facility is taken seriously and fully investigated. I wish to thank the Roseburg Police Department for independently investigating this death and for their careful and thoughtful review of the facts.”
According to Douglas County Jail records, Vorhis was booked into the jail on May 1. Court records do not show any criminal charges for Vorhis.
DCSO officials said that an autopsy would be performed at the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office in Clackamas on Thursday. Sheriff’s deputies said there are currently no indications of foul play, but Roseburg Police Department will continue to investigate the incident.