Roseburg man dies in single-vehicle crash

IDLEYLD PARK, Ore. – A fatal single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Roseburg man east of Idleyld Park on Monday morning, Oregon State Police officials said.
Authorities said that OSP responded to the crash at 8:45 a.m. on June 12 on Highway 138 East near milepost 64. Donald Lee Wade, 79, of Roseburg, was traveling eastbound in a white GMC Sierra when it veered off the right shoulder for unknown reasons, OSP said. Police said the vehicle traveled about 360 feet down the dirt shoulder before coming to an uncontrolled rest in the ditch.
Wade was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said. Authorities said that the crash is under continued investigation.
Glide Rural Fire Protection District, the U.S. Forest Service, and Oregon Department of Transportation assisted OSP at the scene, police said.