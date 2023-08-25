 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has issued an Air Quality
Advisory, which is IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT SUNDAY.

An Air Quality Advisory for Smoke has been issued. Wildfires burning
in the region combined with forecasted conditions will cause air
quality to reach unhealthy levels at times through 4 PM PDT on
Sunday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Roseburg motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO)

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg man died on Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a passenger vehicle as it turned into a residential driveway, according to authorities.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. on August 24 to a 911 call regarding a possible fatal crash in the 4800 block of Melrose Road in Roseburg. An investigation determined that Justin Allen Maxwell, 34, of Roseburg was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on a 2020 Suzuki GSX motorcycle when it collided with a 2014 Toyota that was turning left into a residential driveway, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies said that neither Maxwell nor the Toyota's driver had time to avoid the collision. The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, authorities said.

Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Public Works, and Roseburg Towing assisted at the scene, authorities said.

Tags

Recommended for you