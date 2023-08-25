Roseburg motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. – A Roseburg man died on Thursday afternoon after crashing his motorcycle into a passenger vehicle as it turned into a residential driveway, according to authorities.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said that they responded shortly before 4:30 p.m. on August 24 to a 911 call regarding a possible fatal crash in the 4800 block of Melrose Road in Roseburg. An investigation determined that Justin Allen Maxwell, 34, of Roseburg was traveling westbound at a high rate of speed on a 2020 Suzuki GSX motorcycle when it collided with a 2014 Toyota that was turning left into a residential driveway, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies said that neither Maxwell nor the Toyota's driver had time to avoid the collision. The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash, authorities said.
Douglas County Fire District No. 2, Umpqua Valley Ambulance, Douglas County Public Works, and Roseburg Towing assisted at the scene, authorities said.