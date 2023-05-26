Roseburg natural gas pipeline replacement to begin on May 30, city says

ROSEBURG, Ore. – Work crews will begin replacing natural gas pipelines in Roseburg beginning on Tuesday, May 309, according to City of Roseburg Public Works officials.
Officials said that work on the project will involve replacing aging gas mains under Roseburg’s streets and alleys and rights-of-way. Most work on arterial roads will take place between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., Monday through Thursday, in order to minimize traffic impacts, the city said. The project is expected to be completed by October 31, public works officials said.
Roseburg officials said the project will start at Northwest Edenbower Boulevard and Northwest Broad Street, and then continue south on Northwest Edenbower Boulevard to Northwest Stewart Parkway. From there, work will continue to Garden Valley Boulevard and then move west on Garden Valley Boulevard to Northwest New Castle Street, the city said.
Public works officials said that Avista Utilities and Michels Corporation are leading the replacement of the 1.25- to 4-inch diameter pipe either installed before January of 1987 or manufactured before January of 1985.
Customers will be notified by Avista in advance if a disruption of natural gas service is necessary, public works officials said.
For more information, contact Avista at 800-227-9187.