Roseburg officials celebrate progress on addressing homelessness

ROSEBURG, Ore. – City officials in Roseburg are pleased with the progress they say they are making in addressing homelessness in the city, pointing to a series of recent successes and plans for the future that are already underway.
Roseburg officials said the city has successfully transitioned into its new regulations for overnight sleeping on city property that took effect on July 1. Those restrictions, adopted after an extensive process of public input, ban camping on public property during daylight hours. City officials said the new regulations have already made an impact on the community’s ability to use city parks, and the Roseburg Police Department is in charge of both enforcement and education about the regulations.
“It was really nice to see the number of people utilizing the bike path again,” said Roseburg mayor Larry Rich. “A number of people talk about how they really like seeing a lot of places cleaned up.”
The city is also celebrating a few other victories with homelessness challenges. Officials said they were proud that the Roseburg Senior Center operated a cooling center during a heat wave that nearly beat records, and said they will soon hire a homeless coordinator to help with the city’s response to homelessness impacts. Officials also said they entered negotiations to acquire a piece of property that could serve as an urban campground for homeless individuals currently living on city property.
City officials also said that interior renovation of Roseburg’s first low-barrier emergency shelter is nearly complete. The shelter will be able to house up to 30 people by fall 2023, officials said. Roseburg officials said the renovated group shelter will have a sleeping area with two new heating and cooling units, a kitchen, ADA-accessible showers and bathrooms, laundry facilities, and areas for shelter staff.