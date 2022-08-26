Roseburg parks to get tiny free libraries

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- Five tiny free community libraries are being installed at several parks thanks to a community-driven project involving local woodshop students and a local nonprofit.
Roseburg Parks and Recreation says staff will be setting up five book sharing cabinets for residents to take a free book or leave one for others. Organizers say books won’t need to be checked out, but can be returned after someone is done reading them. The little libraries are being set up in Brown, Commercial Street, Eastwood, Laurelwood and Thompson parks, according to Roseburg’s Park Program Manager. Two of those libraries have already been installed, and officials say the other three will be in place by the end of August.
The program was organized by Altrusa International of Roseburg, and the five book cabinets themselves were built by 10 Joseph Lane Middle School eight graders in an advanced woodshop class. Each cabinet has a handmade sign that shows who built them.
The community library cabinets will be free to access 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Organizers said the tiny libraries will help break down barriers to accessing books, and are specifically placed in areas that don’t have similar book-sharing boxes. Organizers say members of Altrusa’s literacy committee will stock and maintain the cabinets at no cost to the city of Roseburg.