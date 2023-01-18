Roseburg police investigating shooting that injured one

ROSEBURG, Ore. -- After a person was shot by someone they didn’t know Wednesday morning, Roseburg Police Department say they are investigating the incident.
According to police, officers from Roseburg police and Cow Creek Tribal Police, as well as deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting on southeast Rose Street at about 8:40 a.m. on January 18. Police said that when law enforcement arrived, they found that two individuals who appeared to be unknown to each other had gotten into some sort of dispute, which led to one person shooting a gun at the other. Police said the victim sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries.
There is no ongoing threat to the public, according to police. They also said the suspect who fired was taken into custody. Roseburg Police Department says the investigation is still underway, and have promised to release more information when it becomes available.