Roseburg prohibits most camping on city property with updated code

ROSEBURG, Ore. – After a period of public input, the City of Roseburg has updated its policies on camping on city property, more clearly marking out when and where people are or are not allowed to camp.
Roseburg officials said Oregon House Bill 3115 requires cities to meet by July 1 to update their regulations for camping in public spaces to ensure those ordinances are “objectively reasonable.” City officials said they were able to update their camping codes by May 22 after meetings in March and April and a period of public input on the proposed amendments.
The new camping codes prohibit camping on most city property during daylight hours. Camping is still allowed at night, according to the code. Some of the most notable restrictions on camping include prohibiting camping in or adjacent to residential areas, within 200 feet of schools and playgrounds, and in specific areas such as the Stewart Park Natural Area. Roseburg officials said the Fire Chief and Fire Marshal have the right to further prohibit camping in any locations at risk of fire at certain times of the year.
“We are trying to balance people’s human need to sleep and stay warm and dry with the public’s expectations to use public spaces as intended,” said Roseburg City Manager Nikki Messenger in a previous statement.
According to Roseburg officials, local police haven’t issued tickets for prohibited camping since early 2020. Currently, officers give tickets for other unlawful behaviors that tend to occur alongside public camping such as littering, vandalism, drinking in public, and other violations.
In addition to prohibiting camping in certain areas, Roseburg’s new code has regulations on what behavior is allowed at camps. The code says camps can be no larger than 10 feet by 10 feet and be completely self-contained in a tent or similar structure, with one mobility device such as a bike or wheelchair per camping individual. Camps can’t obstruct sidewalks or other paths, and campers can’t build structures.
Drafts of the prohibited camping ordinance are available on the City of Roseburg’s website. According to the new ordinance, camping is prohibited:
• On any City property during daylight hours;
• In or adjacent to residential areas;
• Within 200 feet of schools, daycare facilities, playgrounds, sports complexes or adjacent structures such as parking lots;
• Within 10 feet of multiuse paths or 100 feet of a waterway’s high-water mark;
• Between the Umpqua River Path and South Umpqua River east of I-5 to Flint Street;
• In certain areas such as the Stewart Park Natural Area (aka the “Duck Pond”);
• Adjacent to any City-owned buildings or City-owned buildings leased to others (including the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce, Umpqua Valley Arts Center, Betty Long Unruh Theater, Stewart Park Golf Course and Umpqua United);
• Airport property;
• Near water reservoirs;
• Within 200 feet of a park area being used with a park permit;
• Downtown Parking Garage and adjacent areas;
• Any public property not owned, leased or managed by the City.