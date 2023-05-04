Roseburg reminds citizens to cut grass and weeds for wildfire safety

ROSEBURG, Ore. – City officials are reminding residents to keep foliage on their properties short as wildfire season approaches.
According to Roseburg city officials, a municipal code prohibits property owners from allowing excessive vegetation from becoming a public nuisance by growing too large. Failing to maintain foliage properly can lead to fines or penalties imposed by the city. The code includes plants like grasses and legumes higher than 12 inches, poison oak or poison ivy, blackberry vines, and other nuisance plants, especially if they present a fire hazard. It does not apply to agricultural crops or natural vegetation in designated areas.
“Mowing and trimming regularly helps to reduce fire risk but also prevents properties from becoming eyesores with long grass and tall weeds,” said Roseburg Community Development Department Director Stuart Cowie. “Keeping your lawn mowed and weeds trimmed regularly helps to make Roseburg a safe and beautiful place.”
Roseburg city officials said wildfire season can start as early as mid-May. Although this year’s rain and snow have left the Roseburg area in a less dry state than the rest of Douglas County, it is still abnormally dry and rising temperatures can dry out vegetation fast. The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s Office advises property owners to keep their properties “lean and green.”